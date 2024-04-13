Woman injured in Florence area house fire

A woman was injured during a house fire in the Florence area on Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building in the 300 block of W. 82nd Street at around 9:30 p.m. after learning of the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took just over 15 minutes for 40 firefighters to extinguish the fire, LAFD noted.

"One adult female civilian was discovered outside the building with unspecified injury," LAFD's statement said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Nobody else was found inside of the house.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.