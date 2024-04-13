Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman injured in Florence area house fire

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A woman was injured during a house fire in the Florence area on Saturday. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the building in the 300 block of W. 82nd Street at around 9:30 p.m. after learning of the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It took just over 15 minutes for 40 firefighters to extinguish the fire, LAFD noted. 

"One adult female civilian was discovered outside the building with unspecified injury," LAFD's statement said. 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

Nobody else was found inside of the house. 

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 10:23 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.