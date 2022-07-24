Woman in jail after leading police on chase from San Diego to Compton

A woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in Compton.

The woman was arrested just after 11 p.m. Saturday after slowly driving into a mobile home park at Avenida Elisa and Calle Victoria.

After getting out of the car, the suspect looked like she was about to run, and that's when officers tackled her to the ground.

The pursuit started in northern San Diego County. Police say the suspect was wanted for a hit-and-run crash in the city of Escondido.