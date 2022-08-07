Woman in her 40s stabbed to death in Canoga Park

Authorities Sunday said a woman in her 40s was stabbed to death in Canoga Park, and a search was underway for the suspect.

The victim's identity has not yet been released; however, police identified her as a person experiencing homelessness.

According to authorities, the victim and the suspect were seen outside of a location engaged in an altercation. From there, the victim was seen running, and subsequently collapsed.

The suspect fled the location in a white mini-van. The incident was not believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the LAPD at 818-374-1934 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.