Woman in her 40s stabbed to death in Canoga Park

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday said a woman in her 40s was stabbed to death in Canoga Park, and a search was underway for the suspect. 

The victim's identity has not yet been released; however, police identified her as a person experiencing homelessness. 

According to authorities, the victim and the suspect were seen outside of a location engaged in an altercation. From there, the victim was seen running, and subsequently collapsed. 

The suspect fled the location in a white mini-van. The incident was not believed to be gang-related. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the LAPD at 818-374-1934 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 11:31 AM

