Woman in her 20s killed in two-car crash in Van Nuys; 4 others injured
One woman is dead and four others are in critical condition after a multi-car crash in Van Nuys.
Police received a call of a crash at 3 a.m. Sunday at Saticoy Street and Orion Avenue. There, authorities say a white vehicle was traveling westbound on Saticoy Street when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit the second vehicle.
The first vehicle then hit a power pole, causing the passenger, a woman in her 20s, to be pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured included an 11-year-old boy, a 30-year-old woman and two 21-year-old men. All four people were in the hospital in critical condition. One of the drivers of the vehicles was also suspected of DUI, authorities said.
