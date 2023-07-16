Watch CBS News
Woman in her 20s killed in two-car crash in Van Nuys; 4 others injured

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One woman is dead and four others are in critical condition after a multi-car crash in Van Nuys.

Police received a call of a crash at 3 a.m. Sunday at Saticoy Street and Orion Avenue. There, authorities say a white vehicle was traveling westbound on Saticoy Street when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit the second vehicle. 

The first vehicle then hit a power pole, causing the passenger, a woman in her 20s, to be pronounced dead at the scene. 

The injured included an 11-year-old boy, a 30-year-old woman and two 21-year-old men. All four people were in the hospital in critical condition. One of the drivers of the vehicles was also suspected of DUI, authorities said. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

