Woman hospitalized following shooting in Chesterfield Square
Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. after learning of the shooting on Slauson and Western Avenues.
The victim, reportedly a homeless woman, was walking along Slauson when she was shot.
She was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.
Investigators indicated that they did not believe the shooting was gang-related.
