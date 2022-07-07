Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized following shooting in Chesterfield Square

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood Wednesday evening. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. after learning of the shooting on Slauson and Western Avenues.

The victim, reportedly a homeless woman, was walking along Slauson when she was shot. 

She was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators indicated that they did not believe the shooting was gang-related. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.