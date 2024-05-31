Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized after being stabbed on hiking trail in Whittier

By Dean Fioresi, Gio Insignares

/ KCAL News

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed while hiking on a popular trail in Whittier on Friday. 

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. on the Greenway Trail, which is located near Calmada Avenue, according to the Whittier Police Department. 

"The victim, an adult female, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated on scene by first responders before being transported to a hospital," said a statement from police. 

Thanks to an accurate description provided by the victim, police say they were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody in a nearby neighborhood. 

His identity has not yet been released, but investigators say that he is 35-years-old. 

The circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact WPD at (562) 567-9240.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 7:18 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.