Woman hospitalized after being stabbed on hiking trail in Whittier

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed while hiking on a popular trail in Whittier on Friday.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. on the Greenway Trail, which is located near Calmada Avenue, according to the Whittier Police Department.

"The victim, an adult female, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated on scene by first responders before being transported to a hospital," said a statement from police.

Thanks to an accurate description provided by the victim, police say they were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody in a nearby neighborhood.

His identity has not yet been released, but investigators say that he is 35-years-old.

The circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact WPD at (562) 567-9240.