Woman hit by stray bullet at high school football game in South LA

A woman was wounded after being struck by stray gunfire at a high school football game in South Los Angeles late Friday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene, Dr. Maya Angelous Community High School, located on E. 53rd Street, at around 9:20 p.m. after reports of shots fired outside the school's scheduled football game.

One woman, aged 34, was struck by a stray bullet, investigators said.

Her condition remains unknown.

Following the incident, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson issued a statement, which said:

"Good morning Maya Angelous Community High School Families and Staff. This is Principal Meza with an important message. At last night's football game on our campus, officers on site were alerted to the sound of gunshots in the vicinity. Shortly after, officers discovered a female adult victim on the football field who had been struck by a stray bullet. The victim was promptly provided medical attention by responding officers and emergency medical personnel on-site. Subsequently, the victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. This investigation is ongoing and our thoughts remain with the victim and her family."