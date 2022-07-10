Woman hiking Hollywood Hills taken to hospital for heat-related symptoms
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday suffering from heat-related symptoms while hiking in the Hollywood Hills, according to firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to 6530 Forest Lawn Drive, the LAFD said.
Sunday's high temperature in the Hollywood area was 88 degrees.
The woman's condition was not immediately known.
