Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman gets 15 years to life for Anaheim DUI crash that killed pregnant woman

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Garden Grove woman was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for running down and killing a 23-year-old pregnant woman in Anaheim four years ago.

Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 44, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to second-degree murder and a felony count of driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, along with misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended or revoked license due to a DUI, driving under the influence of a drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She also pleaded guilty to drug charges while in custody, according to Deputy District Attorney Brian Orue.

courtney-pandolfi.jpg
(credit: Anaheim Police Department)

The crash happened on the evening of Aug. 11, 2020, when Yesenia Lisette Aguilar of Anaheim, who was 35 weeks pregnant, was walking on the sidewalk with her husband when a white Jeep SUV jumped the curb and struck her, police said.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, where the baby was delivered via emergency C-section.

After Friday's hearing, Orue pointed to the victim's husband, James Alvarez, who was holding the couple's  3 1/2-year-old daughter, Adalyn Rose, as a "miracle that emerged from this case."

Alvarez told Pandolfi during the sentencing hearing that his daughter "lost big," and that he wanted the defendant to "share the pain I carry."

He told the defendant he hopes she finds the help she needs for her addictions while in prison.

Alvarez has tried to use the tragedy to share inspirational words on social media to help others going through an unexpected tragedy.He said he would continue to sound the alarms about the dangers of impaired driving.

Pandolfi was charged with second-degree murder instead of voluntary manslaughter, which does not carry a life sentence, because Pandolfi was previously convicted of DUI and was given a so-called Watson Waiver, which warns DUI offenders that if they get into a deadly collision, they face the upgraded charge of murder.

Pandolfi's rap sheet of drug and DUI charges, as well as a felony count of identity theft, date back to 2015.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 1:51 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.