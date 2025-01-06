Woman found dead inside San Marino home after crews respond to house fire
A woman was found dead inside a San Marino home after firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning.
The San Marino Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire around 9:25 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lorain Road. When crews entered the home, they found a woman dead.
San Marino Fire Department Arson Investigators along with the San Marino Police Department will be investigating this incident.
It is unclear what the cause of the fire was.