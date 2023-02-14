Watch CBS News
Woman found dead inside Mission Viejo home

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Mission Viejo on Monday. 

According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 27000 block of Capricho at around 10 a.m. after learning of an unresponsive woman. 

Upon arrival, Orange County Fire Department paramedics attempted CPR to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Deputies say that multiple rooms in the home are being rented out to various tenants, and that the house is in a state of disarray. 

Several residents are being questioned, but no one has been taken into custody. 

As they investigate the incident, Orange County Coroner's Office officials were called to the scene for assistance, as well as crime lab technicians. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 7:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

