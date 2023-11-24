Watch CBS News
Woman found dead inside car submerged in Irvine lake

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters Friday located the body of a woman inside a car that became submerged in a lake in Irvine's Woodbridge development.

The discovery was announced early Friday morning, just after midnight.

The firefighters were summoned at 9:58 p.m. Thursday to the manmade lake at East Yale Loop and West Yale Loop, OCFA Capt. Greg Barta said.

The divers located the vehicle but continued to look to see if anyone was inside the vehicle, Barta said.

An OCFA swift water rescue team and helicopter were assisted by choppers from Irvine and Huntington Beach police departments, fire officials said.

Irvine police took over the investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

