Woman fatally struck in roadway in Riverside by hit-and-run driver

Police in Riverside Sunday continued their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kansas Avenue and Roberta Street where a pedestrian was found laying in the middle of the roadway.

When first responders arrived, they attempted life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by a car traveling southbound on Kansas Avenue and failed to stop.

The identity of the pedestrian has been withheld pending notification of loved ones.

Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to contact Riverside Police Department Traffic Detective Ryan Mchugh at (951) 826-8720 or RMchugh@riversideca.gov.