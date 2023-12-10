Woman fatally struck by car at intersection in Long Beach

An investigation continued Sunday into a fatal hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.

The crash happened in the area of Atlantic Avenue and 28th Street just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There, first responders arrived on scene and rendered aid to a woman who was found in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the woman was in the intersection when she was struck by a car. The driver allegedly initially fled the scene, but later returned and was cooperating with authorities.

Police identified the alleged driver as Ronald Quispe, 32, of Long Beach. Authorities indicate that Quispe was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police do not believe speed, distracted driving, or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Witnesses to the collision were asked to call Det. Joseph Johnson at (562) 570-7355.