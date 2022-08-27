Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana after failed relationship

A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman.

The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.

Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.