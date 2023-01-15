Woman fatally shot in Riverside; suspect arrested

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Riverside late Friday evening that left a woman dead.

According to Riverside Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of First Street.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrived to find a woman in her 30s suffering form a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There was no information on her identity due to the pending notification of next of kin.

Officers arrested a suspect, who was also unidentified.

According to investigators, the shooting may be gang-related or an issue of domestic dispute.

There was no further information immediately available.