Woman fatally shot in Riverside; suspect arrested
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Riverside late Friday evening that left a woman dead.
According to Riverside Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of First Street.
Officers dispatched to the scene arrived to find a woman in her 30s suffering form a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
There was no information on her identity due to the pending notification of next of kin.
Officers arrested a suspect, who was also unidentified.
According to investigators, the shooting may be gang-related or an issue of domestic dispute.
There was no further information immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.