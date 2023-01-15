Watch CBS News
Woman fatally shot in Riverside; suspect arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Riverside late Friday evening that left a woman dead. 

According to Riverside Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of First Street. 

Officers dispatched to the scene arrived to find a woman in her 30s suffering form a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

There was no information on her identity due to the pending notification of next of kin. 

Officers arrested a suspect, who was also unidentified. 

According to investigators, the shooting may be gang-related or an issue of domestic dispute. 

There was no further information immediately available. 

First published on January 14, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

