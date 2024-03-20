Woman escapes from alleged kidnapper after being held for days; police searching for supsect

A woman was able to escape her alleged kidnapper after being held against her will for six days in Adelanto, and authorities are searching for the suspect.

On Monday, at around 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a 911 call near El Mirage Road and Aster Road, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The caller told them that they were flagged down by a woman who needed help from law enforcement.

Upon arrival, the victim told deputies that she had met her alleged captor, only identified as Tom, on March 12 in Los Angeles before willingly traveling with him to Adelanto.

"The victim said Tom held her captive for six days until she was finally able to escape and flag down help," the statement said.

Deputies immediately searched the area for the suspect, including a reported crime scene, but were unable to locate him. They say that he is a man between 30 and 40 years old.

The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say that the suspect is around 6-feet tall and weighs around 300 pounds. He has a shaved head and a dark-colored goatee. The victim did not observe any notable scars, marks or tattoos.

He was last seen driving a dark-colored four-door SUV.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at (760) 552-6800.