Woman in electric wheelchair shot to death in South LA

A woman in an electric wheelchair was shot and killed in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 90th Street and South Central Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found the woman next to her wheelchair.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name or age have not been released.

Witnesses told police she was with other people when the gunfire erupted.

"There was at least two males that approached the group who was hanging out by the tent behind me, they were just socializing. And apparently at least two people walked up on them, shot multiple times, and fled the location," LAPD Detective Adrian Gonzalez said.

The shooting is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

No information was released about the possible suspects.