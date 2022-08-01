Woman ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Lakewood; two others injured

Woman ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on I-105 in Lakewood

Woman ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on I-105 in Lakewood

Woman ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on I-105 in Lakewood

Multiple people were injured during a two-car collision near the I-105 Freeway in Lakewood late Sunday evening..

The crash occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on the S. Garfield Avenue ramp of the freeway.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman lying in the street after being ejected from one of the two vehicles, which authorities said rolled over during the incident. The other vehicle slammed into a cement wall bordering the road.

She was rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Two others involved in the collision were also taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.