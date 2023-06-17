Woman ejected from car after being hit by driver doing donuts in Long Beach intersection

A woman was killed in Long Beach late Friday night when she was ejected from a car that was hit by a driver doing donuts in a busy intersection.

According to Long Beach Police Department, the crash happened a little before 11 p.m., when an SUV performing donuts in the middle of the Willow Street and Caspian Avenue intersection collided with a pickup truck.

The collision caused the driver of the truck to lose control and slam into a tree in the center median of the road, ejecting the victim from the vehicle.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics attempted to perform life-saving tactics on the victim, but she was pronounced dead at th scene.

There was no information provided on the victim's identity.

Police say that the driver of the SUV fled from the scene before they arrived. Thus far, they only know that the SUV was light-colored silver or tan.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene to assist investigators.

"Speed and distracted driving are believed to be a factor of this collision," said a statement from LBPD.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355.