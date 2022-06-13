Watch CBS News
Woman, dog killed in fiery two-car collision in Newport Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Newport Beach Sunday evening. 

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. near San Joaquin Hills Road and Newport Ridge Drive, causing one of the two vehicles to burst into flames. 

A woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed, and her dog were killed in the collision. 

Two male juveniles also sustained major injuries, and were rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment. 

The Newport Beach Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the cause of the collision.

