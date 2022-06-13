Woman, dog killed in fiery two-car collision in Newport Beach

Authorities were investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Newport Beach Sunday evening.

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. near San Joaquin Hills Road and Newport Ridge Drive, causing one of the two vehicles to burst into flames.

A woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed, and her dog were killed in the collision.

Two male juveniles also sustained major injuries, and were rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

The Newport Beach Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the cause of the collision.

NEW in Newport Beach: San Joaquin Hills Rd is closed near Newport Ridge after a bad accident @cbsla #cbsla #newportbeach #accident pic.twitter.com/dWA5NAbYoF — michele gile (@michelegiletv) June 13, 2022