Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
A woman has died after falling from a parking structure at Disneyland.
According to Anaheim Police Department, officers were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a person who fell from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure where guests park. It is a seven-story parking garage, located at 1313 Disneyland Drive.
Upon arrival, they found a woman lying on the ground.
She first received treatment at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
There was no information immediately available on the woman.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.
