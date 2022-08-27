Watch CBS News
Woman dies after crashing into tree near Disneyland

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after she crashed her SUV into a tree on West Katella Avenue near Disneyland. 

The crash took place just before 3 a.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department. 

The woman rear ended her GMC Yukon SUV into a Dodge Charger and then sped off before crashing into a palm tree. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants inside the SUV.

The woman has not been identified at this moment. 

Anaheim PD told City News Service it believes that speed flayed a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured.

Anyone with information related to this fatal crash is asked to call Anaheim PD at 714-765-1997.  

First published on August 27, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

