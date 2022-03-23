Watch CBS News

Woman dies after collapsing at LA Marathon

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

A woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon died Tuesday, according to organizers.

The Rancho Palos Verdes resident, Trisha Paddock was running the half marathon where all participants were fundraising for one of the race's official charities. According to marathon results, she was 46, however, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said she was 44.

According to Scott, crews encountered Paddock at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday. Scott said that she had "a medical complaint which escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest."

"Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital," he said.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 7:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

