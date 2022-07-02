Woman critically injured in Lancaster shooting

A woman is in critical condition Saturday after being shot in Lancaster. The shooter is still at large.

Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to a call about shots fired at approximately 12:10 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-12, where they found a woman who had been shot at least two times, said a deputy.

Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored, four-door sedan drive away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation and there was no suspect information.