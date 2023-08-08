Woman claiming to have hand grenade shuts down LAPD station

Woman claiming to have hand grenade detained in front of LAPD station

Authorities evacuated apartments and closed off a Los Angeles police station after a woman claiming to possess a hand grenade showed up at their front door.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the scary situation unfolded a little after 1:50 p.m. when the woman drove up to the station with the apparent explosive in her car.

Officers acted quickly and evacuated an apartment building across the street from the station in the 21500 block of Schoenborn Street in Canoga Park.

Both the bomb squad and Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene but did not arrive before the woman was taken into custody.

It's unclear if the hand grenade she claimed to have was real.