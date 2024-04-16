Woman's body found inside trash bin in Sunland

Police are investigating the discovery of a body stuffed inside of a trashcan in Sunland on Tuesday.

Aerial look at the scene from SkyCal. KCAL News

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but officers were called to the 8500 block of Wentworth Street at around 10:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators have not provided any information on the discovery, but said that the body was found inside of a trash bin.

"It was sealed in an abnormal way, but we're not disclosing exactly how," said an LAPD homicide detective.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing the trashcan, and a distinct smell coming from within.

The surrounding area was blocked off while the scene was analyzed and traffic has been diverted away from the area.

No arrests have been announced and no weapons were located, officers said.

They say that they believe the person was a woman between 30 and 40 years old. The body had undergone some decomposition, but there was no timeline for how long they believe she has been dead.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact LAPD's Homicide Division at (818) 374-9550.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.