Woman beaten with sledgehammer at El Camino College

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the savage beating of a woman at El Camino College on Christmas Eve.

The brutal attack happened a little before 7:10 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of W. Redondo Beach Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance. Detectives believe 40-year-old Jeffery Davis used a sledgehammer to brutally beat the woman, who was between 60 and 65 years old.

She died a day later on Christmas. Authorities did not release the cause of death or the identity of the victim.

While the El Camino College Police Department initially handled the case by themselves, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stepped in to help with the investigation.

Authorities do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. No one else was injured in the attack.

Deputies encourage anyone with information surrounding the case to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.