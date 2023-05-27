Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman attacked and man stabbed by homeless man in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Long Beach police arrested a homeless man for allegedly attacking a woman and then stabbing a man who intervened to help her early Friday morning.

The attack happened around 1:07 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Fourth Street. LBPD reported that when officers arrived, they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect did not comply so they used "less-lethal munitions" and pepper spray.

The suspect, Corey Justin Taylor, 26, was subsequently arrested. His bail is set at $30,000.

The male victim was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 2:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.