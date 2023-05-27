Woman attacked and man stabbed by homeless man in Long Beach
Long Beach police arrested a homeless man for allegedly attacking a woman and then stabbing a man who intervened to help her early Friday morning.
The attack happened around 1:07 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Fourth Street. LBPD reported that when officers arrived, they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect did not comply so they used "less-lethal munitions" and pepper spray.
The suspect, Corey Justin Taylor, 26, was subsequently arrested. His bail is set at $30,000.
The male victim was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body.
