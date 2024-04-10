Woman at center of tragic murder-suicide investigation was posting about apocalypse days before spree

Mother who pushed her children onto 405 Freeway described herself as an astrologer

Mother who pushed her children onto 405 Freeway described herself as an astrologer

Social media posts have left a chilling look into the days before Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson stabbed her boyfriend, pushed her children onto the 405 Freeway and killed herself in a violent crash on Monday.

Johnson's posts, seen on X where she claimed to be an astrologer and R&B recording artist called "Ayoka," posted about the coming solar eclipse and the apocalypse in the days leading up to the tragic sequence of events.

WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW.



THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE pic.twitter.com/NMyuLkBj5l — Ayoka (@MysticxLipstick) April 5, 2024

Police say that the series of posts are now a focus in their ongoing murder-suicide investigation that left one infant dead and a child injured after they were forced onto the 405 Freeway from Johnson's car after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Hours later, she sped into a tree on the side of the Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach and died.

Johnson, whose website described herself as an astrologer and energy healer, had a large social media following of more than 100,000 people. She appeared to be obsessed with the coming eclipse, posting about it multiple times and calling it "the epitome of spiritual warfare."

There were also reposted antisemitic images and tropes about Jewish people owning Hollywood and promoting pedophilia.

This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare. Get your protection on and your heart in the right place.



The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this 🩵 — Ayoka (@MysticxLipstick) April 4, 2024

While they investigate all of her posts, detectives aren't quick to say if they're connecting her views on the eclipse and her online rants to the murders.

Investigators say that it all began early Monday morning at around 3:40 a.m. when Johnson and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Jaelen Allen Chaney, got into an argument that ended when she stabbed him to death.

She then took her two daughters, an 8-month-old baby and a 9-year-old girl, and rammed through the gate of the Woodland Hills apartment complex parking garage before speeding down the 405 Freeway.

At one point, she stopped the car on the shoulder and pushed the girls out of the car and onto the freeway where the infant was hit and killed. The nine-year-old survived the incident with minor injuries and is currently in the care of child services.

Afterwards, she ended up in Redondo Beach where she ultimately crashed into a tree at about 100 miles per hour. Police are investigating this as a suicide.