Woman arrested for hate crime after allegedly ramming her vehicle into Tarzana synagogue gates

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A woman has been arrested on hate crime charges after allegedly ramming her vehicle, two times, into the gates of a Tarzana Synagogue just after midnight Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Tikvah Mottahedeh, 54, for vandalism hate crime on a house of worship -- the Eretz Synagogue and Cultural Center on Wilbur Avenue.

No further information is available at this time.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 2:06 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

