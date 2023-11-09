Woman arrested for hate crime after allegedly ramming her vehicle into Tarzana synagogue gates
A woman has been arrested on hate crime charges after allegedly ramming her vehicle, two times, into the gates of a Tarzana Synagogue just after midnight Thursday.
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Tikvah Mottahedeh, 54, for vandalism hate crime on a house of worship -- the Eretz Synagogue and Cultural Center on Wilbur Avenue.
No further information is available at this time.
