Woman arrested after Border Patrol agents find 5 pounds of heroin hidden inside diaper bag

Woman arrested after agents find 5 pounds of heroin in diaper bag at checkpoint

A woman was arrested earlier this week after United States Border Patrol agents discovered five pounds of heroin hidden inside of a diaper bag in her possession.

According to a statement from agents with the Border Patrol's San Diego Sector, the arrest was made at around 7 p.m. near an immigration checkpoint outside of Temecula, when they pulled the woman traveling northbound on the I-15 Freeway over.

"Agents searched the vehicle and discovered four cellophane-wrapped bundles inside of a diaper bag," the statement said. "After examining the bundles, agents determined that they contained 5.4 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $69,120."

The woman, who remains unidentified, was traveling with her five-year-old daughter at the time of the arrest. Investigators learned that she also has a prior conviction for drug smuggling, but did not provide further information.

Agents transferred the child to an "appropriate party," according to the statement.

"Drug trafficking organizations will go to great lengths to smuggle their dangerous cargo through the United States, even when it means endangering the lives of young children," said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel in the statement. "I commend our agents' vigilance and commitment to keep our communities safe from these lethal drugs."

Thus far in 2023, agents report having seized over 90 pounds of heroin.