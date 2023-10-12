Woman armed with two machetes arrested in San Bernardino

Woman armed with two machetes arrested in San Bernardino

Woman armed with two machetes arrested in San Bernardino

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a woman who was armed with two machetes in San Bernardino.

In a post shared on social media, San Bernardino Police Department said that officers were dispatched to Seccombe Lake in regards to an assault with a deadly weapon.

"Upon arrival officers observed two subjects face to face inches from each other," the post said. "One of the subjects was armed with two sliver machetes being held behind her back."

Body-worn video from the incident shows the woman dropping the machetes and surrendering to police who had guns drawn.

"Through proper verbal skills, the officers were able to diffuse the volatile situation and successfully detain both subjects," the post continued.

They did not provide exact details, but SBPD reported that the woman was arrested for a felony crime and both machetes were seized as evidence.