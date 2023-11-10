Woman accidentally locked in OC jail lobby overnight

The Orange County Sheriff's Department has announced that it will make department changes after a woman was accidentally locked inside of the lobby of a jail overnight last week.

The woman was trapped inside of the Theo Lacy Jail Lobby on November 4, when she arrived to visit an inmate before visiting hours ended at 5 p.m. that day. The inmate she was visiting, however, was unavailable at the time, so she was directed to the lobby.

While waiting, the woman fell asleep and was locked inside, according to OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun.

Arriving staff members found the woman at around 8 a.m. the next day, freeing her from the lobby. She was treated for a cut she sustained during the incident, but was otherwise believed to be okay. It was unclear how she cut herself.

Braun noted that cell phones are not allowed inside of the jail, so she was unable to make any calls. There is also no other type of public phone located in the lobby.

"That is being rectified now," she said.

As a result of the bizarre instance, OCSD is implementing an emergency phone for the public in the visiting area and there will be procedural changes that require a supervisor to do a check of the lobby periodically overnight.