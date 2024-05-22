Wokano customer allegedly attacks worker because his food took too long to prepare

Security camera footage caught an angry customer ruthlessly beating a Wokano worker — all because of some food.

The employee Kevin Oxlaj, who's worked at this location for two years, said the pain from that night is still very present.

"My whole chest, my arms, my legs, my whole back of my neck to the point where ... I can't really move that much," he said. "I can't turn."

Oxlaj said it all started when a customer got upset over his order taking too long. The man then yelled at an employee who was pregnant. After telling the customer to calm down, Oxlaj said the man began to repeatedly punch him until another customer pulled him away.

"He didn't want to let me go whatsoever," Oxlaj said. "I felt like he wanted to just drag me out of the restaurant and just finish me off outside."

A photo of the suspect who allegedly attacked the employee. KMEX

Oxlaj's mom, Isabel Hernandez, said she also felt the stress and horror of that night.

"If he had taken him outside, I don't know what would've happened," she said in Spanish.

Hernandez said the man returned to the restaurant multiple times that day, looking for her son and asking where he was.

"I don't feel well," she said in Spanish. "My son is going to return to work, right? What if he's waiting? What if he's watching? I'm very fearful, and I plead to the authorities: arrest him to feel more secure or provide a restraining order so he can't get close to my son."

If the alleged attacker remains free, the family said he could do the same thing to others.

"I honestly do want to press assault charges because what he did to me, it's not fair," Oxlaj said. "I hope he ends up behind bars. I hope he doesn't do it to anyone else because what he did to me shouldn't have happened — shouldn't have been done. He shouldn't have took his anger out just for ordering food."

Since filing the police report on Monday, the family said they have not heard back from the police. The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident is still under investigation.