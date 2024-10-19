With SpaceX launch, Southern California residents may hear sonic booms Saturday night

SpaceX will launch the Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Saturday night and the company has warned that residents in the region could hear sonic booms upon the rocket's landing.

Falcon 9, described by the aerospace giant as the world's first orbital class reusable rocket, is scheduled to launch from the U.S. Air Force base at 10:13 p.m. PST and carry the OneWeb Launch 20 Mission into low-Earth orbit. After departing from Space Launch Complex 4 East, the rocket is expected to land on SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 back at Vandenberg about eight minutes after takeoff.

The rocket blast can be watched live here starting about five minutes before takeoff.

"There is the possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, but what residents experience will depend on weather and other conditions," the company said in a statement.

Sonic booms have been a particular point of the controversy surrounding SpaceX's rocket launches off the state's coast. Last week, the California Coastal Commission denied the Elon Musk-owned company's plans for more launches when it proposed increasing the number of blasts to up to 50 a year. In response, SpaceX sued the state panel this week.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 20 Starlink internet satellites into space soars across the sky after sunset above the Pacific Ocean after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base on June 18, 2024, as seen from San Diego, California. The launch could be seen from several southwestern states. Kevin Carter / Getty Images

Members of the commission have voiced concerns about possible effects on wildlife, with environmental advocates warning about potential harm to marine life, birds and other animals. Southern California residents have also felt the effects of the sonic booms, sometimes startled by their noise and impact, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"One time, I thought a car hit my house," Mikayla Shocks of Camarillo told the Times. "It's felt by everyone. We hear the boom. My dog freaks out."

According to the Times, U.S. Space Force officials have said that while some monitoring has shown animals can end up fleeing due to the noise, they usually return later and there have been no long-term effects seen. However, some environmental advocates and scholars told the Times those reactions can already be an indicator that wildlife may be hurt in the long run.

HAWTHORNE, CA - JUNE 11: SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission, which is scheduled to launch no later than July 2024, is comprised of an all-private, commercial member astronaut mission. Polaris Dawn will be a human spaceflight to orbit Earth with only private citizens on board will spend up to five days in orbit and plan to complete a spacewalk. Here, the crew members train for their flight in a SpaceX training facility and exit their capsule on June 11, 2024. (Photo by Mark Abramson for The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post / Getty Images

"Over a longer period of time, there may be reductions in the population of fish as they move away from the sound, or they may be affected to the point that it affects their health," Duncan Leitch, a professor of integrative biology at UCLA, told the news outlet. "It would change the ecosystem as far as other animals that rely on the fish."

But the federal lawsuit from SpaceX also cites the fact that some on the state board mentioned Musk's beliefs, with some members mentioning his involvement in the presidential race as he supports Donald Trump and political comments he's made. In court filings, his company's lawsuit has accused the coastal commission of "naked political discrimination."

Meanwhile, Musk has gained support in the ongoing legal battle from a relatively unlikely source — California Gov. Gavin Newsom. "I'm with Elon," the Democrat said late Thursday, according to Politico. "I didn't like that."

"You can't bring up that explicit level of politics," he later added.