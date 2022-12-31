Winter gardening pro tips; take root and prune

Home gardening is one of those pandemic-era hobbies that really took off, and this wintery weather may leave many wondering the best ways to tend their gardens.

Gary Matsuoka of Laguna Hills Nursery in Santa Ana said winter is the time to prune fruit trees and to plant root crops like carrots, beats and radishes -- and leafy greens. Rose bushes should wait for pruning. Matsuoka said rain can cause diseases for roses, so it's best to just wait for the spring, when the leaves fall off.

For tropical plants that thrive in warmer weather, if they are potted, move them indoors. Matsuoka advises to light them or place a sheet over the plant if they are in the ground. "Your roots can actually freeze so if you cover with anything, that will keep the radiation frost off," said Matsuoka.

A few other winter gardening tips:

-- Empty the dishes under plants after the rain; standing water invites plant diseases that can rot roots.

-- Disinfect pruning shears with rubbing alcohol or bleach to prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and plant viruses.

-- Winter is the time to do a big cleanup. To promote a healthy garden, clean up garden debris to limit harboring areas for overwintering pests.

-- In wet weather seasons, start an irrigation schedule to limit fungal growth. This usually means doing it in the early morning, so that fungus that prefers dark and wet environments won't have a chance to grow.