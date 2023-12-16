Winning SuperLotto ticket worth $23 million sold at Northridge market

One lucky lottery player will soon be $23 million richer after a winning ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Northridge.

The numbers drawn — 3, 6, 12, 17, 29, 10 and the Mega number of 20 — matched a ticket sold at the Copacabana Market, located at 9643 Reseda Boulevard, prior to the drawing.

It was the 17th drawing since the last time a ticket matching all six numbers was sold. Another ticket matching five of the six was also sold in Southern California, at the Circle K on S. Weir Canyon Road in Anaheim. That ticket is worth $35,165.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.