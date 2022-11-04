Winning numbers for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot announced

Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion, largest prize ever 01:58

The Powerball jackpot grew to a $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing, officials announced. The winning numbers Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and a Powerball of 20. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold.

If the figure holds and someone indeed wins the grand prize, it would set a new record for the largest lottery prize ever.

A winner has the option to receive the prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or as a lump-sum payment of $782.4 million, officials said.

The jackpot has eluded players since Aug. 3, the last time anyone matched all five winning numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with a Powerball of 23.

The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

Highest Powerball jackpot ever

Since 2016, the highest Powerball jackpot has been a world-record $1.586 billion, which was split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Mega Millions drawing days

Mega Millions is a different multistate lottery game, and its drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Earlier this year, two people who won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot chose to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million. For Friday night's drawing, the estimated jackpot was $119 million.