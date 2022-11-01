Winning lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles; jackpot still up for grabs

If you play the lottery and live in Los Angeles, you better check your ticket because you might have won almost $800,000.

While no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $790,000 after sticking five of the six numbers. Another winning ticket was sold in Visalia, a city in Central California.

Here are tonight's winning numbers: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and 13, again.

Another TWO #winning tickets sold in #California hit five numbers, each with a prize of more than $790k. One was sold in #LosAngeles and one in #Visalia. There were actually more than 760,000 winning tickets in CA tonight. Prize breakdown here: https://t.co/sj0YeXhbng https://t.co/vrJMslBu4k — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) November 1, 2022

Since no one hit all six numbers the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion. The estimated lump sum payout is estimated at about $596.7 million.