Winning lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Winning lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles; jackpot still up for grabs
If you play the lottery and live in Los Angeles, you better check your ticket because you might have won almost $800,000.

While no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $790,000 after sticking five of the six numbers. Another winning ticket was sold in Visalia, a city in Central California.

Here are tonight's winning numbers: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and 13, again. 

Since no one hit all six numbers the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion. The estimated lump sum payout is estimated at about $596.7 million. 

First published on October 31, 2022 / 9:57 PM

