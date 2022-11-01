Winning lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles
If you play the lottery and live in Los Angeles, you better check your ticket because you might have won almost $800,000.
While no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $790,000 after sticking five of the six numbers. Another winning ticket was sold in Visalia, a city in Central California.
Here are tonight's winning numbers: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and 13, again.
Since no one hit all six numbers the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion. The estimated lump sum payout is estimated at about $596.7 million.
