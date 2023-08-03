"Wine Karen" banned by United Airlines after fighting flight attendant

Woman banned from United Airlines after fighting with flight attendant over wine

An unruly passenger who was caught on camera as she berated a flight attendant over a glass of wine she brought on a flight has been banned from United Airlines.

The incident unfolded back on July 25, on a flight heading to LAX out of Houston, when one of the flight attendants working the flight attempted to pour the woman's unfinished glass of wine — which she reportedly brought with her while boarding — into a plastic cup.

Other passengers recorded the incident, with the woman being dubbed "Wine Karen."

In the videos, she can be seen arguing with the flight attendant, who at one point says, "we're gonna have the cops take you to jail," before she takes an aggressive step in their direction.

As she goes to sit back down in her seat, she can be seen arguing with other passengers sitting in the row behind her.

Because of her unruly behavior, the flight diverted to Phoenix and landed, at which point she was met by law enforcement and taken off the plane.

United Airlines has banned the woman, who remains unidentified, at least until their investigation into the matter comes to an end.