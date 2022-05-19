Watch CBS News
Winds return to parts of LA County; advisory in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A wind advisory will be in effect from noon through 10 p.m. Thursday as gusts returned to Los Angeles County.

According to the National Weather Service, west winds are expected to range from 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the Antelope Valley, Lancaster and Palmdale.

The strong winds have the capability to blow around dust and reduce visibility making it difficult for drivers to see. 

Drivers were advised to use caution, especially those driving in high-profile vehicles

Meanwhile, a wind advisory will be issued from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday in Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, and Mount Wilson.

Northwest winds from 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected along Interstate 5.

