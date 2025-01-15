Windblown dust and ash advisory remains as gusty Santa Ana winds expected throughout Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and South Coast Air Quality Management District's windblown dust and ash advisory remains as strong Santa Ana winds are expected in the region.

A week after several wildfires erupted across Southern California, the ash left behind is a top concern for officials.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Wildfire smoke and hotspots from the Palisades fire area seen from Encino Hill on January 12, 2025 in Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are still burning across Los Angeles County while some containment has been achieved. At least 16 people have died and over 100,000 people are still under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures have been destroyed in the fires. Apu Gomes / Getty Images

The National Weather Service has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as wind gusts are expected to be between 55 and 70 mph. The dust and ash advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"It is important to remain vigilant about air quality. Fire and wind conditions can increase the amount of particulate matter, dust and ash," said Dr. Nicole Quick, the chief medical advisor for the LA County Dept. of Public Health.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Quick said it is important to look for ash in the air, equipment and other surfaces.

Tips for limiting exposure to harmful particles:

Stay inside

Wear a properly fitting mask

Secure loose items

Protect your eyes

Check air filters and air purifiers

Stay informed

Be prepared

"Windblown dust and ash contain small particles that may cause irritation or exacerbate pre-existing health conditions, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions," the Dept. of Public Health said.

The South Coast AQMD issued a smoke advisory on Jan. 7 after the Palisades Fire sparked and quickly spread. Many smoke and windblown dust advisories have been extended and reissued since then.

The air quality became an issue of concern for several schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Last week, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho closed all schools due to unhealthy and hazardous air quality. Since the start of the fires, most schools have reopened except for ones damaged by the fires.