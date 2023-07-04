Watch CBS News
Local News

Wilmington: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run outside Food 4 Less

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

1 dead following hit-and-run in Wilmington
1 dead following hit-and-run in Wilmington 00:42

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Wilmington late Monday. 

The incident occurred at around 9:10 p.m., at which point Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene on Fries Avenue, outside of the Food 4 Less grocery store. 

Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man dead in the street. His identity has not yet been released. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was "possibly igniting fireworks when struck," LAPD said. "Thrown a distance, he landed partially beneath but was not trapped by another vehicle exiting a shopping center parking lot."

According to police, witnesses saw a driver behind the wheel of a silver, 2008 Ford Explorer fleeing from the area. 

Investigators did not provide further information. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.