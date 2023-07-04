Wilmington: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run outside Food 4 Less

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Wilmington late Monday.

The incident occurred at around 9:10 p.m., at which point Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene on Fries Avenue, outside of the Food 4 Less grocery store.

Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man dead in the street. His identity has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was "possibly igniting fireworks when struck," LAPD said. "Thrown a distance, he landed partially beneath but was not trapped by another vehicle exiting a shopping center parking lot."

According to police, witnesses saw a driver behind the wheel of a silver, 2008 Ford Explorer fleeing from the area.

Investigators did not provide further information.