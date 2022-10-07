Wild video shows woman unknowingly driving down 405 Freeway without front tire

Woman drives on the 405 Freeway with three wheels and her trunk open

Authorities are investigating a wild video that has recently gone viral, showing a woman traveling down the 405 Freeway in Irvine -- without a front tire.

With sparks flying from an exposed steel brake disc on the front passenger's side of the black Audi and trunk wide open, the woman continued on her trip until she slammed into the back of another vehicle near Quail Hill Shopping Center.

One witness, Chad Towersey, perhaps more popularly known by his Instagram handle -- @OCInstaNews -- caught most of the wild incident on tape, at one point pulling up beside the woman who waved.

"What the heck is going on right here?" Towersey is heard saying on the video. "Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405."

His next clip shows her getting out of the vehicle after the crash on Qual Hill Road, off the San Canyon Avenue exit.

"Did you know you're driving on three wheels right now?" Towersey asked. "Are you on drugs right now?"

The woman offered an explanation, stating that her "car gave out."

"I mean, I had somebody help me before, and apparently the brake did not stop," she said. Towersey's video shows the fourth tire, completely shredded, in the trunk of her vehicle.

Police were called to the scene, and said that there was no sign of impaired driving during an evaluation.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was not arrested.

Irvine Police Department issued a statement via Twitter in regards to the incident, which read:

"The Irvine Police Department is aware of videos on social media related to a traffic collision involving a woman driving a black Audi with an open tailgate and missing wheel. While the woman was not arrested at the scene, the case remains under investigation. The involved vehicle has been impounded as part of the investigative process. Alleged medical conditions can complicate driving under the influence investigations and are a consideration in this case. IPD is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter which will be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. We would like to thank the community members who reported this incident."