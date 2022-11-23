Wild video shows man getting thrown over bridge at SoFi Stadium

Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

A wild fan-captured cellphone video shows two men brawling on a bridge near Rivers Lake after the game, according to one person who witnessed the chaos. He said that the fight broke out as things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge.

After a couple seconds of scuffling, one of the men grabs the other and pulls him towards the railing, lifting him over the side and pushing him onto the elevated stairs below.

Bystanders can all be heard yelling for the man to stop as he was pushing the other over the side, and according to a witness a number of them followed him as he attempted to flee from the area.

It was unclear if any arrests were made or if the man suffered any injuries after landing several feet below the bridge.

The Inglewood Police Department said that they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and launched an investigation.