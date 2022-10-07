Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.

(credit: CBS)

Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning.

One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a bystander. He appeared to have gotten knocked out by the collision, but its unclear if he was taken to a hospital.

(credit: CBS)

In neighboring Anaheim, vehicles did wild burnouts while the crowd set off fireworks and set a ring of flammable liquid on the ground on fire. Police say they were alerted to a crowd of about 80 people on Sunkist and Cerritos avenues at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, but when officers arrived at the scene, everyone scattered and no arrests were made.

About an hour later in Costa Mesa, at Red Hill Avenue and Kalmus Drive, another crowd gathered as vehicles burned rubber with people hanging out of open windows and waving flags.

(credit: CBS)

There were no reports of arrests at any of the locations.