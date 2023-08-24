Who is John Snowling

The man who killed three and injured six people after opening fire at a Trabuco Canyon historic biker bar Wednesday evening was a retired Ventura Police Department sergeant.

The gunman has been identified as 59-year-old John Snowling, who was going through a divorce following a long-term marriage.

Snowling's estranged wife was at Cook's Corner bar Wednesday evening, dining with another person, and she was one of the six who were wounded by gunshots – three others are dead.

Orange County Sheriff's Department officials said Snowling had two residences, one in Ohio and another in Camarillo. It is believed he traveled from Ohio regarding the ongoing divorce dispute with his estranged wife. Snowling also has a son.

Marie Snowling filed for divorce from Snowling in December 2022, according to court records.

Snowling served at the Ventura Police Department from July 1986 through February 2014 and retired nearly a decade ago. He also ran the Ventura Police Officers Assn. for years.

Orange County Sheriff's said Snowling had two firearms in his possession Wednesday night, and first shot at his estranged wife and her dining partner.

He then randomly started shooting at patrons, then that progressed to the outside area where he exchanged gunfire with deputies and was ultimately shot and killed.