Whittier woman kidnapped from car during shooting is dead, 20-year-old arrested

The body of 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez was found by detectives in a Moreno Valley vegetation field late Monday night after she was shot at and kidnapped from a Whittier parking lot early Sunday morning.

Gabriel Esparza, 20, of Whittier, was arrested at his workplace in Lakewood in connection with the shooting and kidnapping of Vasquez. He has been booked on murder and kidnapping charges.

Gabriel Esparza, 20, of Whittier has been arrested in connection with the shooting and kidnapping of 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez. Whittier Police Department

Andrea Vasquez. Whittier Police Department

Vasquez was last seen just after midnight Sunday in the parking lot of Penn Park, located at 13950 Penn Street, according to a statement from Whittier Police Department.

She was in the car with her boyfriend, when an armed suspect approached the car and began firing shots in their direction.

A critical missing person police bulletin went out as the search was on for Vesquez following her kidnapping. Vasquez's family was desperately hoping for her safe return.

"It's a pain nobody deserves," said her mother, Anna. "She was my everything."

"It's hard to get rest, it just feels guilty to even sleep," said Vasquez's older sister, Edlyn. "She's a homebody. She was my best friend."

She says that she tracked Andrea's phone to Moreno Valley.

"When I got to that spot, that night, police were called. They had drones, they had canines, they had a lot of people searching that area," she said. "But, we don't really know much more."

Detectives discovered Vasquez's body around 11:50 p.m. Monday. in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley.

The Whittier Police Department believes it was a random attack.

Detectives recovered Esparza's 2013 White Toyota Tacoma truck and a weapon that was believed to be used in the crime. Esparza is being held without bail.