Watch CBS News
Local News

Whittier Police officer injured in head-on crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Whittier Police officer injured in two-car crash
Whittier Police officer injured in two-car crash 00:23

A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle. 

The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier. 

While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured. 

Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with. 

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 4:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.