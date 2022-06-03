Whittier Police officer injured in head-on crash

A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle.

The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier.

While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured.

Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision.